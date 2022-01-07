As we enter a third year of the pandemic, with another strain raging and keeping everyone at home, people around the world are once again picking up new quarantine hobbies. Baking bread was so round one, and taking walks every day can get pretty repetitive, but there’s one more exciting activity that you can do from the safety of your own home, or more specifically, bedroom. Whether it’s due to the increased at-home time or not, the past few years has seemingly seen a spike is celeb pregnancies. Suddenly, every famous couple, left and right, is procreating, and we don’t want to miss one birth. So, we’re keeping track of all the babies born in 2022. Check back in this space to stay up to date on the latest bundles of joy.