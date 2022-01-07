Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan started her year in a big way, with the birth of her first child, baby girl Kalista Belle Kwan, after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

Kwan posted the news on January 5th, writing, “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle.” She revealed that she considered telling the public about her pregnancy, but it never felt right. “I’ve wanted to share this happy news for many months but each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time,” she said. “Each step of the way, I knew that there was still more time needed until I could hold her in my arms.” Now that Kalista is born, though, the skater was happy to catch her fans up, sharing a video of her belly growing over the last nine months along with the announcement.