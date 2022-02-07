Kylie Jenner Welcomes Second Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is officially a mother of two. On Sunday, the 24-year-old announced the birth of her second child with the rapper Travis Scott, whom she tagged in a black-and-white photo of the newborn’s teeny arm on Instagram, which you can see here. According to her caption, her first son was born February 2. The baby’s birthday comes just one day after big sister Stormi who was born February 1, 2018. A name has not yet been shared.

It’s been quite a different maternity journey from the one that Jenner went on with four-year-old Stormi. Whereas the whole Jenner-Kardashian empire went to great lengths to conceal Jenner’s first pregnancy, the second time around saw the lip kit mogul let the public in. She didn’t have much of a choice in announcing that another child was on the way after her parent Caitlyn Jenner dropped a hint in September, but pregnancy content such as Instagrams of her baby bump and maternity looks just kept coming in the months that followed.

Shortly before announcing the birth of her second child, Jenner shared a look inside the pink-themed baby shower. Judging from the photos of Tiffany & Co. bags and a Dior diaper bag and stroller, guests such as her mom, Kris Jenner, and grandma, MJ Shannon, went just as all-out as Jenner did. (Not that there was any question that her offspring would live a lavish lifestyle from day one.) It’s unclear whether Scott, who also attended the party, is currently together with Jenner, but given his attendance at the party and the prominent tag in Jenner’s Instagram, the pair will presumably coparent the newborn just as they have done with Stormi.

If Jenner still feels the way she did two years ago, the arrival of her second child means two down, two more to go. “I see myself for sure having four kids,” she said in 2020, adding that she’s unsure of the timeline. “I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”