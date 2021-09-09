Kylie Jenner Will Let Us In Her Maternity Looks This Time Around

Baby number two is on the way for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and they managed to keep her pregnancy a secret for some time. And while she was pregnant with baby Stormi Webster, she kept a notoriously low profile — Jenner didn’t speak publicly about those nine months, instead opting to keep it a private affair with her friends and family. The second time around, she’s evidently changed her mind, and it seems that she’ll take us along for the stroller ride with her maternity style.

In her first look after confirming the pregnancy, Jenner wore a stark white leather dress with waist structuring and a plunging halter neck. The cool tone of the white shines even brighter with her matching white distressed leather trench coat. The jacket is full of vintage touches, including oversized buttons, a wide collar, and squared shoulder pads, but her accessories are thoroughly modern. Jenner’s heels are by Gianvito Rossi, featuring a transparent upper and patent white stiletto heel, and futuristic silver sunglasses. Just like big sister Kim Kardashian’s recent look, she’s also carrying a Balenciaga Hourglass bag. Her version has the brand’s name printed on it in a graffiti font — a perfect fit for a night in New York City.