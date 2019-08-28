Stormi Webster, Movie Producer, Makes Her Red Carpet Debut

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster is just 18 months old, and she’s already hitting red carpets. On Tuesday night, Jenner and her partner Travis Scott took Stormi along to the Los Angeles premiere of Scott’s new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly . Jenner, in an elegant, form-fitting white dress and ‘60s-inspired hair, and Scott, in a chocolate-colored suit, packed on some PDA while posing for photos.

But they also brought out little Stormi for a few pictures. The baby, dressed in all cargo print, looked a little understandably freaked out, but also undeniably cute.

Stormi, by the way, is credited as a producer on the documentary, so this wasn't a moment for some quick unearned publicity. Technically, this was work for the toddler.

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, which is streaming now, chronicles Scott’s (born Jacques Webster) entire career, including childhood home videos. The movie includes footage of the Astroworld recording sessions, plenty of shots from Scott’s famously dynamic live shows, which fans love with a nearly religious fervor, and clips of Scott’s home life, including video of Jenner and Stormi. At one point a massive stadium crowd on the Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour cheers Stormi’s name.

Pinterest Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the premiere of his Netflix documentary in Los Angeles. Photo by David Livingston/WireImage. David Livingston

Pinterest Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, and Kylie Jenner at the 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' premiere. Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix. Tommaso Boddi

Jenner posted a major clip from the doc on her Instagram story: never-before-seen video from the day of Stormi’s birth . The video, which seems to have been shot on tape, features Jenner holding her daughter’s hand, Scott smiling widely. In the background, you can hear shouts of “Who wants to cut the cord?”

Loading View on Instagram

Jenner also shared video from the afterparty. In the clip, Jenner, clad in a 2000s-esque strapless denim dress, and Scott toast at midnight, just as the documentary became available to stream.

Pinterest Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner toasting to his documentary.

Scott’s fans are losing their minds with excitement.

Related: Kylie Jenner on Why Stormi Webster Won't Appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians