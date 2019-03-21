To the casual observer's eye, Kylie Jenner was never given the ability to decide whether her life would be broadcast on her family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians . She was only 10 years old when the show debuted—sorry for that reality check, for everyone else who's been watching since it aired back in 2007. But, now as a mom to 1-year-old Stormi Webster , Jenner will be taking a different approach.

The cosmetics mogul has decided that she's going to let her daughter decide whether or not she appears on the show. "I am going to wait until she is old enough to make that decision for herself," Kylie recently told Interview Germany. She didn't specify, however, what age that would be.

Two years ago, though, Jenner spoke out about how she was too young to have made the decision on her own when the show started. "I started filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians when I was 9 years old. I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting ourselves into," she told the cameras on her short-lived solo show Life of Kylie, before adding, "When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don't... I think a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am."

One part of her identity that is solidified now is how seriously she takes motherhood. "I always knew I wanted to be a young mother," Jenner said in her recent Interview Q&A. "I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready, but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me, so that is a lot to take in at a young age, but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better."

One of the ways she's changed is that she puts a greater importance on the consequences of her actions now. "The way that I look at things is a lot more positive, and I really feel like my life didn't start until I had her," she said, adding, "I feel like I felt a lot more pressure to become a role model when I had my daughter because I know she's going to look up to me and I want to be the best example I can be."

As for whether or not Jenner and Scott plan to grow their family, she said, "I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now." After all, she has plenty of nieces and nephews to spend time with, in addition to Stormi.