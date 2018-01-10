If you're wondering why you haven't seen much of Kylie Jenner lately, and why she still hasn't confirmed or denied the long-swirling rumor that she's the third pregnant Kardashian at the moment (after Khloe and Kim and Kanye West's surrogate), the two answers may be one in the same. According to a source close to the family, Jenner has been remaining silent and out of sight because she's savoring the opportunity to press pause on her fame.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” the source told the Kardashian-friendly Us Weekly . “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

Considering half of the 20-year-old's life has played out for the cameras on TV, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and, more recently, Life of Kylie, it's little wonder that the reality star turned beauty mogul is savoring a rare moment of privacy. It's also worth noting that while her elder family members choose to broadcast much of their lives on E!, Jenner walked into it as a 10-year-old, perhaps most famously on the third episode of the series when her step-brother Brody Jenner babysat her and Kendall while the rest of the family was away in Mexico for a Girls Gone Wild photoshoot. “She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now," says the source. "If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that. She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants.”

Loading View on Instagram

Another reason Kylie's managed to control the narrative of her own pregnancy — rather than have it manipulated by someone else as a PR move – is due to her strong-willed personality. “If you knew Kylie — she can be very stubborn. When she makes her decisions, she sticks by them," says the source. "This is a decision she made early on in her pregnancy and she’s sticking by it.”

Of course, that doesn't mean Kylie hasn't had fun milking the collective thirst for any details surrounding what may be her first child with rapper Travis Scott. Just yesterday, a promo for new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians teased the possibility of Kylie's pregnancy with "announcements" and "news so big." So it's not exactly a matter of if Jenner will open up about her potential pregnancy, it's a matter of when.

Related: Where in the World Is Kylie Jenner?