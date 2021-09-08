Kim Kardashian Channels The Matrix In A Balenciaga Gown

Kim Kardashian may not have a role in The Matrix: Resurrections, but she looked like she raided Trinity’s wardrobe as she went out for dinner in Malibu. In a series of short videos on her Instagram stories, Kardashian showed off a cutting-edge look courtesy of Demna Gvasalia’s turn at Balenciaga; it’s one her more impressive looks of the year, made all the more striking as she posed in her hyperminimal house. And though Gvasalia is a frequent West collaborator and favorite, it appears that Kimye aren’t making any designers chose sides amidst their reported decoupling.

She’s wearing a full Balenciaga look from the brand’s highly monochrome Fall 2020 collection. The one-piece is similar to the gimp catsuit she wore at a recent DONDA listening party, although the swish of the cape makes it look like a dress from multiple angles. It’s constructed from a stretchy material that still retains its shape, giving the suit a modern angular feel, accented by the asymmetrical sweetheart neckline and wrapped bodice. The suit covers her entire leg, giving an illusion of a seamless stiletto heel. Kardashian also showed off her rhinestone-encrusted tiny handbag — it’s Balenciaga’s Hourglass top-handle bag and retails for $5,190, if you’ve got cash to burn.

For the ultimate in dystopian cyber vibes, she chose the brand’s Mono rectangle futuristic sunglasses that wrapped around her head, giving Geordi La Forge as she strutted into Nobu. Luckily, Kardashian can still smile for the camera, even she’s decked out in gear to save the planet from human bioenergy-harvesting robots. As it turns out, an enduring admiration for the Matrix trilogy is a family affair — sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner both love the sci-fi action flicks.