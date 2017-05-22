If you call the phone numbers printed across Kendall and Kylie Jenner's new t-shirts, you'll reach either a voicemail recording from Kendall, in which she prompts you to leave a message after the beep, or a prank "Hello," from Kylie, that you might mistake for a real connection.

It's a clever and fun engagement experiment in conjunction with the second drop from their eponymous label, Kendall + Kylie, which they launched previously at New York Fashion Week Spring 2016. Because if there's one thing these two sisters are known for in addition to their trendsetting style, it's connecting with their fans via cell phones.

To compliment the brand’s core basics of bodycon dresses, bomber jackets, and bodysuits, each season Kendall + Kylie release items that both define trends and respond to the ones they've either seen or worn themselves on the runways. For example, Drop2 includes latex dresses, early 2000s-style denim mini skirts, and baseball hats bearing popular internet phrases such as: "Sh-t is lit."

One accessory that stood out, however, was a pair of razor-thin black sunglasses, much like the ones worn by characters in The Matrix. The sci-fi look made a comeback first at the Balenciaga Fall 2017 show in March, and the Kardashian/Jenners have pushed the look even further ever since, with plenty of black leather and latex mixed in to their recent public appearances.

When you think about it, the Jenners are particularly fitting subjects for a Matrix revival, seeing that both their personal and professional lives blur the difference between what is real and what is fake. What allows them to succeed is that they are all aware of this fact, and thus it is no coincidence that the only way to exit the Matrix is to pick up a phone.

What inspired the cell phone t-shirts? Do you guys ever talk on the phone, or do you prefer text?

Kendall: I prefer texting versus talking on the phone, but sometimes you have to take the call—it’s more personal and nothing is left to interpretation.

Kylie: We thought the cell phone t-shirts would just be a fun way to interact with our fans, so call us!

What are your top three most-used emojis:

Kendall: I don’t have a top three because I rarely use emojis. If I do, it pertains directly to the picture I posted, i.e. a beach picture with a wave or sun emoji.

Kylie: I use various heart emojis, and I have been using the black one quite a bit lately. The lips are a go-to as well because of my cosmetics company.

The denim mini skirts are very reminiscent of Paris Hilton’s early 2000s style. What inspires you about her style back then, and what pieces do you love recreating these days?

Kendall: Paris is a family friend, so like our big sisters we have always admired her fashion sense. At my 21st birthday party, I wore a dress inspired by the one Paris wore in 2002 at her 21st birthday party. She was there to celebrate with me that night and loved my look.

Kylie: The denim mini skirt in our Drop2 collection is inspired by Christina Aguilera circa 2000. I dressed up as her for Halloween this year. She is amazing!

Where’s the best or place to wear a fanny pack?

Kendall: Best place is the club, it keeps your hands free and you are not afraid of losing anything.

Kylie: I don’t think there is a “worst” place; we’re loving the fanny pack comeback!

What trends are you obsessed with for this summer?

Kendall: Great bodysuits with statement jeans.

Kylie: Baseball caps, colorful latex, and denim mini skirts with heels.

And which trends are you looking forward to wearing in the fall?

Kendall: We are loving slip dresses still and are playing around with how we style them. We love them with an oversized deconstructed denim jacket or a puffer.

Kylie: We are also loving polished athleisure looks. We love velour in rich colors and pairing it with feminine silk camisoles and bodysuits—super comfortable and chic.

The extreme CatEye sunglasses are very Matrix-esque. Have you ever seen the movie? And if so, would you take the red pill or the blue pill?

Kendall: Yes, I have seen the movie. It’s incredible; I can watch it again and again. I think I would take the red pill; I would need to know the truth.

Kylie: We love sci-fi movies, and The Matrix is one of the best! Red or blue pill... That is pretty tough because life is really good right now. So, I think blue pill to stay in the Matrix.

