Pregnancy style has been dominated recently by Rihanna and her bare-it-all attitude. With her short shorts and bralettes, the singer has turned her belly into just as much of an accessory as the bag she’s carrying, and she’s turned the idea of maternity wear completely on its head. But there’s a spectrum when it comes to pregnancy dressing, and if Rihanna is currently sitting on one side, Sophie Turner is on the other right now. The actress, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Joe Jonas, has taken a very different approach when it comes to dressing up her bump. She has been really covering it up, opting for looks that enclose her belly in fabric, not necessarily to hide her pregnancy (it’s too late for that), but maybe because she simply wants to be comfortable.

Take, for example, the look Turner wore to the premiere of her new show, The Staircase. On Tuesday night, Turner arrived to the event in an oversized, double-breasted suit jacket from the Louis Vuitton fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Turner opted to wear the piece as a dress, pairing it with tights, strappy heels (she later changed into sneakers), and a pair of red leather gloves. From some angles, the actress doesn’t even look pregnant, her belly hidden under the structure of the jacket.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Still, this is the most skin Turner has shown during her recent red carpets. At the Met Gala on Monday night, Turner completely covered up in a long-sleeve Louis Vuitton maxi dress, and at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, she took it even a step further. The red Louis Vuitton dress she wore for the event, which also featured a maxi skirt and long sleeves, also had a mock-neck, leaving even less skin exposed.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Turner’s dressing is a reminder that there are many ways to interpret pregnancy style. Bare your bump if you so please, but keep it covered if that’s more comfortable. Turner and Rihanna do have one thing in common, however—they’ve proven that personal style does not need to fall to the wayside when pregnant. Both these women have been serving looks, even during their third trimester, though of course, we wouldn’t expect anything else.