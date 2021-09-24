Elon Musk and Grimes, America’s most peculiar and singular power couple, have called it quits after three years of dating...kind of. Musk told Page Six that the pair is “semi-separated,” though it’s unclear what that actually means.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk said. He continued, attributing the separation to their busy work schedules. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The idiosyncratic entrepreneur and the Pitchfork-approved indie musician went public with their relationship in May 2018 and shocked the world in the process when they attended the Met Gala as a couple. Page Six broke the news of their coupling just hours before the event. Until then, the public had no clue they were even linked. Grimes even wore the logo of Musk’s company, Tesla, as a choker to accessorize a dress she and Musk reportedly designed together.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Two years later, in May 2020, the couple welcomed a son together and caused quite a stir when they announced his name to be X Æ A-Xii. Casually, though, they refer to him as X (and in return, the one-year-old refers to his mom as her birth name, Claire).

Earlier this month, Grimes walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet alone, though she was joined by Musk inside the event. They later attended an after-party together, thrown by Musk at Zero Bond. Now, Grimes is in LA, filming her new Fox singing competition, “Alter Ego” as Musk seems to be based in Texas.

Not long after the news of the separation went public, Azealia Banks immediately entered into the chat. As a reminder, back in 2018, there was some major drama between Banks and Musk after Grimes invited Banks to Musk’s house in order to collaborate on some music. Banks later wrote on Twitter that Grimes never showed up and left Banks waiting at Musk’s house for days. Banks then started making accusations about Musk and some possible ulterior motives for inviting the rapper to his house. A few days later, Banks sent a letter to Musk, apologizing for the way things went down between them.

Well, now that Musk is out of the picture, Banks once again wants to collaborate with Grimes. The rapper posted the Page Six headline on her Instagram Story, writing, “OK girl, can we finally make those darn songs now that apartheid Clyde is out of the way? We were really supposed to eat those bitches up.”

Instagram/@azealiabanks

As of now, Grimes has not spoken publicly about the separation, nor is it immediately clear if she is ready to “eat these bitches up” with Banks.