Dakota Johnson’s Pants Are Decidedly Ginormous

Sorry, did you say something about the trailer for Dakota Johnson’s new Jane Austen adaption, Persuasion? She couldn’t hear you over the sound of her very large pants swishing in the wind. The actress stepped out in New York City on Tuesday afternoon wearing a pair of (and we can’t stress this enough) very large pants, looking to be in good spirits as the Internet reacted to the news of her latest film.

The pants in question are a pair of wide-leg, Khaite trousers, with fabric that moves back and forth as Johnson walks through the streets of Tribeca. Johnson then offset the size of the pants with a cream cropped sweater set from The Andamane and finished off the look with some sunglases from stylist Kate Young’s collab with Tura and a pair of Wandler sandals. The result is a very carefree look that plays well with proportions and leaves Johnson looking effortlessly cool.

Gotham/GC Images

Johnson’s outing comes as the Internet respond to the new trailer for her latest project, Persuasion, a Netflix film which stars the actress as Anne Elliot, a member of 19th century British high society stuck in a love triangle. Unfortunately for Johnson, Austen fans can be protective over the author’s work, and they aren’t pleased with what the trailer has to offer. New York Magazine TV critic, Kathryn Van Arendonk tweeted out her dislike for Johnson’s “cheeky direct-to-camera address” in a story that’s supposed to be “devastatingly sad.” Others have noted the paraphrasing of a classic Austen line, which previously read, “There could have never been two hearts so open, no tastes so similar, no feelings so in unison, no countenances so beloved. Now they were as strangers; nay, worse than strangers, for they could never become acquainted. It was a perpetual estrangement.” In the trailer, though, Johnson simply quips, “Now, we’re worse than exes. We’re friends.”

But Johnson and her big pants seem unbothered, maybe because her other film, Cha Cha Real Smooth, premiered to praise at Tribeca Film Festival earlier this week, and she has a Marvel movie lead role to prepare for. So yeah, Johnson and the amazing non-technicolored large pants are doing just fine.