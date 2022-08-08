Kylie Jenner was a Mugler motomami in London this weekend. While overseas for a family trip ahead of her 25th birthday this week, the makeup mogul stepped out in coordinating red-and-white leather jackets with partner Travis Scott. Jenner’s look, however, was the one that caught our eye—because it’s not just any motorcycle jacket, but a particularly rare one from the late Thierry Mugler’s spring 1990 collection.

Originally shown alongside a blue men’s version on the runway (a shame they couldn’t hunt it down for Travis), the padded leather jacket features a sculptural neckline along with a “TMW” logo on the front, which stands for “Thierry Mugler World”. Who knows where Kylie came across it, but one was just sold on high-end resale site 1stDibs with a cool asking price of $14,995.

The bottom half of Jenner’s outfit was a bit more affordable. Her reconstructed denim miniskirt comes from the label Devised Antithetical, which sells their skirts for less than $100. She finished off the look with lace-up heels from The Attico and a black Hermès clutch.

Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

While the hero item of Jenner’s ensemble actually dates from the early ’90s, something about the entire look recalls the early ’00s. There’s the distressed miniskirt, of course, but the bold-colored moto jacket was quite a trend at the turn of the century as well—at least, for celeb style icons. Victoria Beckham, for example, was known to cherish hers.