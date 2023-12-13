Everyone remain calm! After laying low for the past few months (with the occasional Instagram post and cowboy romance rumor here and there), Bella Hadid is back on the streets of New York Cit serving off-duty looks. On Tuesday, the model made her grand street style comeback—and in the words of Twilight’s Taylor Lautner, “Bella, where the hell have you been loca?”

While we’re not quite sure exactly what Hadid is up to in the Big Apple, the runway maven was seen bundled up for the brisk city weather. She layered a reversible khaki coat, with a two-toned lapel, on top of simple wide-legged pants and a matching black turtleneck. Hadid’s black and white checked shoulder bag is, in fact, an upcycled Nahui Ollin piece made of newspaper scraps and candy wrappers.

Although Hadid’s might have been a hand-me-down (the styles were extremely popular in the early aughts) similar versions are all over secondhand retailers. The 27-year-old went with a natural makeup look, gold earrings, and chunky-soled Linea Rossa boots to finish things off.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In August, the model announced she is “Finally healthy” after a months-long battle with Lymes disease kept her largely out of the public eye. Hadid’s last non-street style appearance came in March for a Kin Euphorics event where she dazzled in a very ’90s dress from Amy Shebab. Her street style moments have been on an even lengthier hiatus, last stepping out in one of her statement-making looks all the way back in February. There, she offered up another interesting twist on Y2K dressing in a plaid puffer jacket, camo t-shirt, and a Marc Jacobs-era Louis Vuitton bag.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Her most recent ensemble might not be her most out-there (sans the DIY shoulder bag) like some of the other styles she’s championed in the past. Perhaps she’s taking a more toned-down approach as she enters back into the swing of things, or maybe she just wanted to keep warm while out in New York City. Either way, welcome back Bella!