There was much speculation this month as to wether Bella Hadid would make her long-awaited return to the runway. Some thought she would show up for Versace, others for Coperni—but ultimately another season went by without both Hadid sisters, as Bella continued to take time off to recover from her Lyme disease symptoms. But on Friday, the model took to Instagram to share just what she’s been up to in the meantime.

“Little miss lavender,” she captioned a series of photos, in which she posed topless in a lavender field in an undisclosed location. In the carousel, there were snaps of Hadid with bundles of lavender stems against her bare chest, close-ups of her eye, and a snapshot of a silver butterfly necklace.

In two photos, the 26-year-old showed off the rows of farm land as well as a white scoop neck top and purple lace shorts. Though it’s unclear when (and where) these were exactly taken, it is safe to assume they are rather recent as Hadid has been spending time on the beach and enjoying the company of her horses.

@bellahadid

The post comes after a string of positive news regarding Hadid’s comeback to modeling. In early August, the model took to TikTok to share a behind the scenes look at an unspecified modeling job which was her “First day back on set in 5 months.”

A few days earlier, her sister Gigi caused quite a stir amongst fashion fans when she posted a throwback photo of the pair backstage at a fashion show with the caption, “Can't wait 4 the comebaccckkkkkk.” While many assumed that a Bella comeback was imminent, Gigi clarified: “Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease. Didn’t want some to take my post as a promise she’ll be back for shows this next season…)”

Hadid last appeared on the runway over a year ago during the spring/summer 2023 season due to an ongoing battle with Lyme disease, which she recently said recently provided an update on in August.

“To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. One thing I want to express to you all is that I am okay and you do not have to worry,” she said on Instagram. “I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.”