Bella Hadid Looks Sun-Kissed In Two Bodycon Dresses During Island Getaway

Bella Hadid sightings are, thankfully, becoming more common after the model revealed that she’s “finally healthy” after a years-long battle with Lyme disease. And even though it looks like a full comeback is imminent after she dipped her toes back into modeling, we’re still ecstatic anytime we catch a glimpse of the star.

On Tuesday, the model was seen at Palm Heights in the Cayman Islands where she is currently vacationing with Dior Beauty’s Fanny Bourdette-Donon, who shared a series of photos showing off their getaway. “Rest, Reconnect, Reset,” she captioned the post, which featured a handful of island-ready ensembles on the part of Hadid. You wouldn’t expect her to skimp out on serving looks while on vacation, right?

In what seemed to be an evening ensemble, Hadid looked sun-kissed in a plunging all-white maxi dress from Meshki. The bodycon piece had an interesting silhouette in the form of a u-shaped neckline held together by a tiny piece of string. It was a very Greek Goddess look, so Hadid accessorized it rather simply with silver earrings and gold cuff bracelets worn on her arms.

Then came the bikini shots. In one, Hadid wore a tiny black set from 437 that she layered with a pair of striped cut-off shorts. And in a move that would make many New York hypebeasts proud, she slipped on a pair of Aimé Leon Dore mules.

Hadid then showed off another form-fitting dress as she snapped a selfie with the picturesque sunset. This one, from New York brand Buci, came in a black color way and a much shorter silhouette. Like the previous wear, it also had cut-out details at the midsection (accented by a flower-shaped button) and a semi-open back.

The model looked to be in fantastic spirits during the island getaway after opening up about her health struggles earlier this month. And while we’re chomping at the bit for a full runway return, we’ll let Hadid handle that on her own terms.

“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,” she said. “To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.”

