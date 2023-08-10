If you felt some sort of seismic shift in the air last night, it was most likely from Bella Hadid’s recent TikTok. In it, the model is camera-ready, likely preparing for some sort of photo or video shoot. And while fans speculated in the comments that the footage may have been from a previous project (due to Hadid’s ongoing battle with chronic Lyme disease), her caption cleared things up.

“First day back on set in 5 months!” she wrote. The news that Hadid is back in the swing of things comes after she announced she is “finally healthy” after extensive treatment for Lyme disease. And while we definitely were looking forward to Hadid’s return, we certainly did not expect it to come so soon.

It is unclear what the model was on set for—she did though, look fully back to normal in an eyelet tank top from 437, long wavy hair, and smokey makeup. In another TikTok, she recited lyrics to The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World” with members of the crew.

Hadid has been absent from modeling—both on and off the runway—for quite some time now. She last appeared on the catwalk during the spring/summer 2023 season in October where she walked dozens of shows across the major fashion cities. It was also the same season that the model had her unforgettable spray-on dress moment at Coperni—oh Bella, how we’ve missed you!

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid has yet to pin point when exactly she will return to the runway. With fashion month just kicking off in Copenhagen, though, the 26-year-old’s return could be sooner than expected if she’s already making her way back on set.

Earlier this month, Gigi Hadid shared a throwback snap of the two sisters backstage at a fashion show, teasing “Can't wait 4 the comebaccckkkkkk.” After that post caused many to speculate that Bella would be returning to the runway in just a few weeks, Gigi clarified: “Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease. Didn’t want some to take my post as a promise she’ll be back for shows this next season…)”

And in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, Bella noted “I’ll be back when I’m ready, I miss you all so much, I love you all so much.” Judging by her recent TikTok, though, she looks ready. And so are we.