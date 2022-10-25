Bella Hadid’s Latest Accessory Is a Win for Quirky-Girl Style

Technically, you don’t need thousands of dollars or elite Depop-shopping skills to pull off the latest Bella Hadid-approved trend. You just need access to a crafts store, a few hours, and the willingness to learn a new skill. (Or, if you’re lucky, a grandparent who has those things.) Because Hadid’s latest ‘It’ item is the humble knitted bonnet.

The most super of current supermodels stepped out in New York yesterday wearing a look that began with a layer of basic black. She wore her trusty chunky boots (ones she’s worn time-and-time again) with black leggings and a tunic-like dress. The frock itself featured some eye-catching sculptural elements juxtaposed against cutouts on the sleeve, but the all-black palette allowed her accessories to take center stage—most notably, the knitted bonnet.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid’s was striped in red and white, and tied snuggly under her chin. We’re not sure of its exact provenance, but her accessory is decidedly a win for a certain genre of quirky-girl style. The combination of the loose dress and knitted cap almost served what the Bob’s Burgers character Louise Belcher might wear if she grew up and decided to move to New York and become a high-powered fashion PR girl (the Kristen Schaal-voiced character does have the right mix of charm and intimidation to excel at the profession, come to think of it).

Another noted fan of knitted statement headwear: Second Daughter Ella Emhoff. She’s even made and sold her own knitted bonnets before. So Hadid’s embrace of the garment isn’t without ‘It’ girl precedent.

Saturday Night Live’s landmark “Bein’ Quirky With Zooey Deschanel” sketch (a landmark to us, at least), also features impressions of Deschanel, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Björk engaging in a knitting circle. That sketch aired 10 years ago, but all good trends return. Maybe it’s time to break out the knitting needles and embrace “Quirky Girl Autumn.”