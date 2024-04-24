Everyone, please allow Bella Hadid to cook. Today, the model and newly minted Texas homeowner took a break from her recent Horse Girl era to offer some insight into her upcoming brand, Orebella. And while we might not know what exactly she’s cooking with this new business venture, her behind-the-scenes images look quite delicious.

Hadid took to Instagram to share a trio of BTS snaps from, presumably, her debut Orebella campaign. In the first image, the super looked otherworldly in a halter shirt and a draped, matching red skirt fit for a siren. She paired her high-cut bra top with a series of metallic appliqués that lined her bare torso and arms. While kissing an Orebella placard, the model rounded out her look with some very Cher-worthy black waves and dewy makeup. “I actually can’t wait you guys,” she captioned her post. “Launch is coming…campaign is coming…. I’m freaking the freak out! Preparing for takeoff.”

@bellahadid

Hadid then showed off a sheer, one-shoulder gown. The Orebella twist? The piece was lined with dozens of brightly-colored flora and fauna. A high fashion version of Julia Fox’s foraged leaf outfit, if you will.

@bellahadid

The super finished off her Instagram carousel with a zoomed-in ode to Mother Nature and even more sheer fashion. This one featured a strip of see-through fabric accented against beaded and pearl necklaces. Oh, and instead of a bra, Hadid wore expertly placed seashells atop her bust.

There’s still an air of mystery around Orebella which will be available to the public starting in early May. In February, the super shared that she stopped by Ulta Beauty’s Chicago headquarters which might signal she’s adding her name to the growing list of celebrity beauty brands. Still, Orebella seems different. The brand’s Instagram account is brimming with images of the model frolicking in the sun, rubbing oils into her skin like only a goddess could, and proclaiming that “my greatest accessory is my aura.” Maybe, her other great accessories are flowers, seashells, and sheer fabric.