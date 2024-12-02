Law Roach’s Next Act? Teaching the Stylists of Tomorrow

Law Roach has, quite literally, worn many hats over the years: that of a stylist, of course, but also a reality TV judge, an author, and briefly as a retiree. Now, the 46-year-old style maven is trying on another title for size—professor. After acquiring the online education platform School of Style with his business partner and agent, Kent Belden, in 2023, Roach revamped the business, making it more accessible to those interested in the fashion field. Now, he is offering an eight-week digital course that will cover everything from developing mood boards to mastering the financial side of fashion, using his learned experiences to help students forge their own successful paths. “I made a lot of mistakes early, specifically financial mistakes,” Roach tells W. “Now, I can share them in the hope that it’s beneficial to them.”

Below, Roach discusses his desire to educate the next generation of stylists, the teacher who changed his view on life, and his favorite Zendaya looks this year.

Why did you decide to get involved with School of Style?

After my “retirement,” I started to think about how I could be of service to people in a different way. So everything I'm doing now, including writing my book, is for me to be of service to people. I figured one of the most direct ways I could do that is by empowering the next generation of stylists, those who aspire to do things that I've done.

Roach and Zendaya in 2016. Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Are you excited to take on the role of teacher?

I'm so excited, especially to have our first cohort go through the class. I can’t wait to be Mama over this new network and society of people who can lean on us and each other. Because that's what we’re promoting as well, this family of like-minded people supporting and celebrating each other. We don't want people just to take the class and then when you walk away, you're done.

It seems quite different than your own education, because you didn’t go to school for fashion, right?

I was completely self-taught. I was never anyone's assistant or intern, and I’m not saying that to be braggadocious. I just never had the opportunity. I was in Chicago and the industry seemed so far away from me. So I just started calling myself a stylist and going to New York and LA to take meetings. I got a cell phone at a T-Mobile store in New York so I would have a 646 area code, and I started telling people I was local. I just really hustled my way into the industry. I think that passion and hard work is why I became successful, but if I had the opportunity to go back and work for a stylist I admired, I would've taken that job, hands down.

When you were in school, did you have a teacher you felt shaped you?

Honestly, I was a terrible student. School was not a priority for me. But I had a teacher my senior year of high school who pulled me to the side and told me I was special. At the time, I was probably the worst student in the school, but she showed me some of my standardized test scores and compared them to the school’s valedictorian and the two weren’t far off. She said, “You are choosing to be the worst student.” And something at that moment just clicked. I had to repeat senior year, but I went to night school and summer school, and I graduated, which I probably wouldn’t have if that teacher didn’t pull me aside. Up until that point, nobody showed interest in me.

Photograph by Henry Arres

Do you hope to emulate that teacher now that you’re entering the profession in your own way?

I think emotion is driving my passion for School of Style. I have an amazing career, but when I’m done, what will people talk about other than pretty dresses? I want people to say I helped them, I shaped them, and gave them opportunities. That’s the way you become immortal, you create a tree. So hopefully my assistants will have assistants who will become great stylists too, and they’ll say, “I’m teaching you something I learned from Law,” and that will keep getting passed down.

Speaking of pretty dresses, it seems like your longtime client, Zendaya, is going to be everywhere this awards season thanks to her performances in Challengers and Dune: Part Two. Have you been preparing?

I am preparing...kind of. I am just so excited for her and I'm excited to entertain people again. I feel like it's been ages since the press tour.

Do you not want to jinx anything?

No, I can’t jinx it because what's meant to be is meant to be. But I don't want to be stressed out by it. I want to enjoy the holidays.

Roach and Zendaya at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London in February 2024. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

As you should. You’ve had quite the year. Do you have a favorite look from 2024?

I think the robot suit is one of the greatest fashion moments of all time. It took so many conversations with [Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader] to let us do that. And then, he said if it didn't fit from ankle to knee, it was over. If it didn't fit her crotch, she wouldn't be able to walk. And if didn't fit her elbow, she wouldn't be able to bend her arm. And to be in that room when each piece was snapping together, it was like it was made for her. It's like Elizabeth Hurley's Versace dress. Celine Dion's backward suit at the Oscars, and Björk with the swan dress. Even if you're not in fashion, it's just burned into your memory.

What about from the Challengers press tour?

The Thom Browne was maybe my favorite from that one.

For more on Law Roach’s The Fundamentals of Image Architecture course visit schoolofstyle.com.