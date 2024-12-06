Sabrina Carpenter’s vintage fashion game is no “Nonsense.” The singer slipped into a furry mini dress from Karl Lagerfeld’s 1990s Chanel runways while out in New York yesterday. A revenge dress, if you will.

Carpenter was seen on her way to a screening of her Netflix special A Nonsense Christmas last night. Instead of traditional holiday greens and reds, she opted for a furry black and white number from Chanel’s fall 1994 collection. Her dress featured a fitted black bodice that burst into a teensy skirt with diagonal furry stripes. On top, Carpenter bundled up in a matching bolero jacket. She even picked out the perfect fur-trimmed peep-toe heels to match her archival dress. The singer and her stylist Jared Ellner sourced the piece from the celebrity-favorite Aralda Vintage.

The mere fact that Carpenter’s holiday dress was ’90s-era Chanel was enough of a win in and of itself. But considering that Naomi Campbell, one of Lagerfeld’s foremost muses, originally modeled the design on the ’90s catwalk made Carpenter’s pull all that more special.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Campbell appeared alongside other OG supers like Linda Evangelista and Claudia Schiffer during Chanel’s fall 1994 show. Her runway stylist was considerably more theatrical. Campbell wore a coordinating top hat complete with purple trim and glittery red gloves that were also lined up with black fur.

Carpenter has leaned into vintage fashion this year with a special emphasis on the ’90s. At the MTV VMAs in September, she picked out a Bob Mackie show-stopper to wear on the red carpet, a version of which Madonna wore to the 1991 Oscars and on the cover of Vanity Fair that same year. The singer also channeled another famous blonde, Claudia Schiffer, in a chainmail Versace dress inspired by a look the model wore in the early 2000s.

Given Carpenter’s penchant for vintage fashion, it isn’t exactly surprising to see her dip into the fashion vault for something like last night’s screening. But, considering all the chatter surrounding her love life this week, there’s no greater way to tackle the revenge dress than with some trophy Chanel vintage.