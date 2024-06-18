Leave it to Sabrina Carpenter, the current blonde bombshell, to channel the ’90s blonde bombshell in one major performance ‘fit. Following in the footsteps of another bottle blonde in Margot Robbie, Carpenter re-created a signature Claudia Schiffer catwalk moment for her most recent outfit.

The Espresso singer slipped into a custom Versace mini inspired by a similar dress Schiffer modeled during the brand’s spring 2024 runway show. Carpenter’s chainmail dress, which she sported to perform at the Wembley Stadium in London, featured a plunging neckline adorned with floral motifs and Versace’s medusa pattern. From there, the chainmail look flowed into a silver and yellow diamond print before finishing off with a draped mini skirt. Carpenter let her mini dress shine mostly on its own here, preferring to style her outfit with minimal jewelry, dewy makeup, and white platform boots. Oh, and her signature blonde bangs were in full focus of course.

Carpenter’s mini is a shortened version of a maxi metal mesh gown Schiffer originally wore back in September. The supermodel’s Milan Fashion Week appearance also marked her first time on the runway since she closed Versace’s 2018 catwalk show alongside her fellow supers Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, Helena Christensen, and Cindy Crawford.

@sabrinacarpenter

Schiffer dropped jaws as she delivered the finale walk for Versace’s spring 2024 collection. It seems she enjoyed her lime green runway dress so much that she enlisted Donatella Versace for another custom color way just a few months later.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

For the premiere of Argylle in January of this year, Schiffer dazzled on the red carpet in a yellow and silver version of the look she sported on the runway. Carpenter’s mini appears to be more closely modeled after Schiffer’s premiere look, from the stacked diamond motif to the lace detailing along the bustier.

Schiffer later took to her Instagram story to share her delight in Carpenter’s version of her va-va-voom Versace moment. “Love seeing this dress live so many lives,” she wrote, adding “[Sabrina] you wear it well.”