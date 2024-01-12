Margot Robbie has made it a habit of basing her Barbie press tour looks off of vintage Mattel dolls, but today, the actress modeled her most recent outfit after another absolutely iconic blonde. For the AFI Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Robbie pulled an archival Chanel look that was originally modeled by Claudia Schiffer back in the mid-’90s.

The full outfit, consisting of a cropped cardigan and mini skirt, is plucked from the French brand’s spring 1995 runway show. The collection is one of brand’s more popular shows amongst fashion scholars, with models like Naomi Campbell, Yasmeen Ghauri, and Linda Evangelista all gracing the catwalk—but Schiffer’s look in particular (which opened the collection and featured in subsequent campaigns) is a hallmark of Karl Lagerfeld’s early tenure at the brand that was all about mini skirts, cropped tweeds, and pops of neons.

Robbie’s version followed suit almost exactly to how Schiffer modeled the original look. The actress’ tangerine orange vest featured a flower-shaped brooch and showed off a hint of her midsection. The high-waisted mini skirt seemed to be the only adjustment—instead of wearing it à la Schiffer with a slit in the front, Robbie opted for a bit of coverage with a more traditional pencil shape.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A blinged-out waist belt added even more sparkle to Robbie’s look, as did her patent leather box bag and peep-toe heels. Glam arrived simple, and very Schiffer, in the form of loose waves and natural, sun-kissed makeup.

Schiffer is known as the original “Chanel Barbie” (and even recently had her own Mattel doll come into circulation) so it makes sense that Robbie would want to replicate such an iconic look. Robbie, though, does have some experience in not only pulling off archival Chanel, but also the exact looks that Schiffer wore for the house back in the ‘90s.

For one of earlier press looks last summer, the Aussie turned her travel day at the Sydney airport into a runway spectacle by wearing a head-to-toe Chanel outfit (with matching luggage) that Schiffer wore in 1996. Just a few months later, she slipped into a metal mesh Versace look inspired by a similar one the German beauty championed for the brand’s 1994 runway. Barbie, Chanel (sometimes Versace), Schiffer—Robbie knows the power of the reference.