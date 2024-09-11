Sabrina Carpenter arrived at the 2024 MTV Video Music Video Awards ready to take her place amongst the pantheon of iconic blondes. Tonight, the hitmaker scored major archival points by stepping out on the black carpet in a vintage Bob Mackie design previously worn by Madonna in the early 1990s that itself was an homage to Marilyn Monroe.

Carpenter, who is scheduled to perform later tonight, slipped into a historic design that Madonna originally wore for a 1991 Vanity Fair cover shot by Steven Meisel. Madonna liked it so much that she wore a custom version that year to the Academy Awards. The original was shown on the runway, and Carpenter sourced hers from Los Angeles’s Tab Vintage.

The metal mesh number’s sweetheart neckline is trimmed with blinding diamonds and falls into a curve-hugging maxi skirt. Carpenter leaned into Old Hollywood stylings with her outfit, pairing the rhinestoned piece with a selection of dainty diamond jewelry. As a bottle blonde herself, it was only natural that Carpenter would channel Madonna with her hair and makeup choices. She sported her signature bangs in loose curls and leaned into the ’90s starlet look with a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Madonna made this specific Mackie design famous during the 1991 Oscars, entering the venue just before she performed the song “Sooner Or Later.” The Material Girl, with Michael Jackson by her side, styled the dramatic gown with a white stole, a pearl-studded handbag, and satin heels. Her Vanity Fair cover hit the newsstands shortly after in April.

Lady M wasn’t the only diva to wear the dress, though. Before Carpenter got her hands on it tonight, Mackie lent the dress to Fran Drescher during a 1994 The Nanny episode.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Vintage fashion is having a major moment on the red carpet, so it was only a matter of time before something big popped up on the VMAs red carpet. Carpenter’s choice is rather fitting, however.

Especially given the fact that Mackie’s vintage designs have been sought after by music stars recently—during the 2024 Grammys, Miley Cyrus wore a mini dress from 2002—and especially because Madonna is still proving to be the ultimate pop blueprint. Over three decades on.