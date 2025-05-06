Tonight, Tyla capped off her marathon Met Gala weekend with freshly dyed blonde hair and a subtle homage to one of fashion’s most beloved dandies. The South African singer took to fashion’s night out today in a dramatic outfit that referenced the late André Leon Talley. Of course, Tyla based her outfit around Talley’s signature garment: a long, flowing cape.

Tyla slipped into a fitted, off-the-shoulder dress from Jacquemus to walk the museum steps. She paired the floor-length garment with a matching cape coat that featured the same striped effect.

The singer worked with Law Roach on the outfit, who confirmed via his Instagram stories that they drew inspiration from Talley. Specifically, Roach shared a portrait of Talley wearing a papal-esque robe and buzzed blonde hair. Tyla’s pixie cut, done with tousled curls, tied the reference together while Pandora jewelry added some sparkle to things. The makeup-look was inspired by Josephine Baker, according to makeup artist Pat McGrath.

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Tonight is Tyla’s second time attending Fashion’s Night Out. She made her Met debut last year in a jaw-dropping Balmain outfit that looked like an hourglass made out of sand. Like this year, Tyla’s interpretation of the theme (in 2024 it was “The Garden of Time”) proved to be one of the more thought-provoking takes of the evening.

Tonight’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” explores the influence of the Black dandy in Western fashion but also invited guests to express their personal style signatures. Tyla did just that with her outfit. The singer loves a fitted, body-con silhouette—but the new blonde ’do and long cape? That’s 100%, Talley.

But judging by the sheer amount of capes seen on the red carpet tonight, Tyla wasn’t the only one with Talley on her Met Gala mood board.