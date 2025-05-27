Tyla’s Flirty Sheer Romper? It’s Actually 23-Year-Old Chanel

The Chanel archives may not be the most obvious place to scour for an outfit that fits today’s trend naked dressing trend, but Tyla has a penchant for fashion that is anything but obvious. In fitting photos shared to Instagram, the “Water” singer slipped into a vintage Chanel look from 2002 that flirted with the extremely modern push for sheer dressing.

Tyla’s Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel look, from the house’s fall 2002 collection, featured a fully sheer bodice with buttons attached to a pair of printed briefs. The star lowered the neckline on the vintage piece for an even more sultry effect and wore it sans bra. On the runway in 2002, the look was shown with a matching silver and black bra, giving the look a more “lounging by the pool deck” vibe. Tyla, however, decided to go without the undergarment. Or, perhaps the bra was hard to source, given that the entire look is over two decades old. In fact, it was shown on the runway just months before Tyla was born.

@tyla

Lagerfeld always had a (sometimes controversial) knack for mixing daring fashion with Chanel trademarks. On the runway, the outfit was styled under classic Chanel pieces like a white terry cloth cardigan and a camellia flower brooch. There was also a black bow detail and a silver waist chain. Tyla went for an extremely pared-back take on the runway look, opting to accessorize with just a pair of simple white stilettos.

Pool DUCLOS/STEVENS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Tyla’s love of archival fashion is well documented. She’s worn everything from animal print Roberto Cavalli to John Galliano’s Dior, and just dipped into the Dolce & Gabbana archives during her recent Coachella performance. Still, despite her growing vintage collection, Tyla’s archival finds almost always tap into some sort of modern trend or aesthetic. In the case of her latest outfit, that meant tackling the very 2025 concept of naked dressing with help from the 2002 runways.