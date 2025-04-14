On Friday, Tyla attended her first Coachella ever. But she didn’t take photos in front of the ferris wheel or squeeze herself against the front-row barricade for Megan Thee Stallion’s performance like most first-timers. She was too busy entertaining the crowds herself. Less than two years after the release of her hit song, “Water,” Tyla made her debut at arguably the world’s most famous music festival—and she did so with all the flair we’ve come to expect from the 23-year-old.

Tyla took the stage flocked by her dancers—who also hail from South Africa—as she performed the hits from her debut self-titled album. Despite the searing 100-degree heat, Tyla stayed cool in her performance look, courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2000 collection. The singer wore a silk jacquard belted skirt (which was more belt than skirt, if we’re being honest) and a white tank cut up and tied to just barely cover a crystal mesh top. She completed the ensemble with handfuls of Pandora jewelry, including bangles that danced around her arms as she moved throughout the stage.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A day after the performance, the recently announced Pandora ambassador took a load off at the brand’s pool party, where she caught up with her dancers, enjoyed some South African cuisine, and reflected on the previous day’s accomplishment. Below, Tyla discusses her milestone performance, her onstage ensemble, and what her fans—affectionately referred to as Tygers—can expect next from the singer.

How are you feeling about yesterday?

I feel good. I feel a little bit roasted.

Do you already have your mind on next week’s performance?

Yeah, I’m already thinking, what am I going to wear? What are the vibes going to be? I’m excited to go back onstage. I’ll probably switch up some things, but it will be very spur of the moment.

Tell me about the look for the performance.

[Dolce & Gabbana] reached out and wanted to do my Coachella look, and that was already exciting. I was like [holds hand to chest and dramatically gasps]. So we went to the showroom and they had so many different options. I was drawn to the skirts and the bras, and we just whipped something up from those pieces. I asked them for a [white tank top] and they cut it up on me. I put it through the bra and tied it a little. I like mixing high fashion with some random DIY.

You changed your shoes halfway through the performance, from heeled boots to flat high-top sneakers. Why?

Oh, girl. That’s just how it is. I like being rough and real, not too serious. My Tygers know me by now. I like a little heel and all, but when I want to get down, [I want] a cute flat for sure.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What about the jewelry? How did you choose the pieces you wore on stage?

I already knew I wanted to have some bangles and rings and a hoop. Pandora jewelry really shines on stage, so it was easy to choose.

You’ve mentioned that your mom used to bead a lot when you were growing up. Which Pandora charms remind you of her?

The [Eternity Dangle Charms] with the colorful beads, because those used to be all over the house—laying around in bags. Those definitely remind me of home and my mom, so I love them.

You’ve also said you always wanted a Pandora charm bracelet growing up, so how does it feel to be literally dripping in them now?

Dripping, literally. It’s crazy. This collaboration is just so exciting and fun.

Tyla at the Pandora Charm House pool party on Saturday. Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com

Speaking of, can you tell me about your look for the party today?

Girl, I just saw it on the rack and I loved it. I love brands, but I’m not drawn to brands. Whatever I feel looks good on me, works for me and my body, I’ll wear it.

What can we expect next from you, music-wise?

I’m just excited to move on and see who I am now, what I want to look like, what type of things I want to wear, what I want to sound like. I’m in a phase where I feel like I’m doing a changeover. We’re still cunt, and I love it, but I feel like I’ve grown out of a lot of things. So musically, that’s going to show a lot in the next album.

Have you started working on new stuff?

We started working on it a while ago actually, and I’m just really excited. I have a video shoot tomorrow. It sounds like a Tyla album, but it’s different.