In theory, the Super Bowl 2025 was won by the Philadelphia Eagles. For the fashion girls, however, Tyla proved to be the true winner on Sunday evening. Following the big game, the South African star slipped into a mini lace number from Dior. But not just any Dior—an itty bitty swath of vintage from the days when John Galliano designed for the brand.

Tyla’s 2005 Dior find featured lace scalloping along the bust and hemline and a small bow detail at the center. Tyla paired her vintage lingerie with PVC Gianvito Rossi heels and diamond jewels from Veneda Carter and Jacob & Co. The singer and her stylist Ron Hartleben sourced the holy grail piece from Artifact New York.

The singer wore her hair in a runway-ready bob, reminiscent of at least a few of Linda Evangelista’s various hairstyles from the noughties. The glam was more than appropriate for a vintage 2005 find.

The Super Bowl might seem like the last setting one would wear something as precious as a vintage Dior dress—especially one from Galliano’s universally beloved time at the French Maison. But, of course, Tyla has always had a flair for vintage fashion, like at the 2024 CFDA Awards where she showed up in a lace Gucci dress dated to Tom Ford’s tenure at the brand.

During the actual game (Tyla wore that Dior slip to an after-party) the singer showed off her sporty side in an outfit that looked like it had been put through the shredder. She picked out an oversized Nike top that was cut and sliced so much that it revealed the entirety of her white Tank Air bra. An exposed white thong and the same diamonds she wore later on finished everything off. On Saturday evening, Tyla kicked off Super Bowl weekend in a neon DSquared2 spring 2020 dress (sourced from Shop Sosko in West Hollywood) paired with strappy black heels from the celebrity-favorite brand, Fanci Club.

Between her vintage Dior and barely-there tops and dresses, Tyla’s Super Bowl fashion was a complete home run. Or if we’re being really technical, a total touchdown.

