Tyla was just two years old when Aaliyah hit the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in her now-famous Roberto Cavalli tiger dress. That, however, didn’t preclude the South African hitmaker from paying homage to Aaliyah’s major fashion moment over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, Tyla attended the MTV Europe Music Awards (the network’s European answer to the VMAs) in a Cavalli design that originated on the fall 2000 runway. That same year, Aaliyah turned up to the VMAs in a neon yellow iteration. Like Aaliyah’s dress, Tyla’s look featured a high leg slit and a floor-skimming train. The main focus, however, was placed on her dress’s bold feline print and feather-trimmed hem. Despite the fact the design is well over two decades old, her timing couldn’t have been better. Animal prints of all stripes and spots are experiencing quite the renaissance recently.

The singer finished off her red carpet look with BDSM-style high heels, à la J.Lo, and silver tone jewelry from Jacob & Co.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Aaliyah’s famous Cavalli moment has been a perennial red carpet reference since the singer hit the red carpet in 2000. So much so that everyone from Paloma Elsesser to Bretman Rock (who somehow got his hands on the late singer’s exact dress) have offered their interpretations of the look. The Italian brand even presented a string of tiger print dresses during its latest collection which honored the best hits of its recently-passed founder. Models Isabeli Fontana, Natasha Poly, and Joan Smalls all wore boldly colored printed dresses during the show.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Tyla later switched into a teensy knit mini dress from London designer George Trochopoulos. The singer, alongside Taylor Swift, walked home with the most prizes at the EMAs. She won the Best Afrobeats, Best R&B, and Best African Act awards.

John Phillips/MTV EMA/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tyla has indirectly channeled Aaliyah in the past—most notably, in her embrace of the exposed boxers and denim trend—but this homage feels decidedly intentional.