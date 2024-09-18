Roberto Cavalli’s Supermodel Muses Unite for a Bittersweet Milan Fashion Week Show

It was a bittersweet afternoon in Milan today as Roberto Cavalli designer Fausto Puglisi presented the Italian brand’s first collection since the passing of its namesake founder in April. For the occasion, Puglisi paid homage to the print master’s signatures, referencing some of his best fashion hits (including an iconic Aaliyah reference) and corralling a supermodel brigade led by three generations of runway icons.

The runway collection kicked off with a series of all-white outfits before crescendoing into the sheer knits and dramatic patterns that have become synonymous with the house of Cavalli over the decades. After dozens of bold looks, the show concluded with a cohort of top models favored by the founder. Italian beauty Mariacarla Boscono hit the runway in a dramatic feathered number followed by Alek Wek wearing what appeared to be a reference to Christina Aguilera’s 2003 MTV VMAs outfit. Then came Isabeli Fontana, Natasha Poly, and Joan Smalls wearing daring animal print slip dresses that brought back memories of another Cavalli outfit Aaliyah wore to the VMAs in 2001.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Celebrities and friends of the house were quick to show their support during the show, too, with the likes of Normani, Victoria de Angelis, and Naomi Campbell all taking to the front row. Campbell was seated next to Cavalli’s widow, Eva, who was later taken on the catwalk by the supermodels during the conclusion of the show.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The legendary designer passed away at the age of 83 after a long illness. The specific cause of his death was not publicized. Puglisi, who has designed for the brand since October 2020, mourned the late master in a note shared to the brand’s Instagram.

“Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always,” Puglisi said. “It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me.”