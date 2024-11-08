After taking to the red carpet in a ladylike Dior ensemble yesterday, Jennifer Lopez couldn’t help but get a little “loud” later that evening. The singer and actress was spotted returning to her London hotel in head-to-toe cheetah print—a far cry from the demure coat dress and top hat she wore earlier in the day.

Like many stars these days, Lopez made bold animal print the focal point of her night-out look. She wore a structured coat and matching mini skirt on top of a black turtleneck. And because just two cheetah items weren’t enough for Lopez, she slipped into a pair of spotted knee-high boots for good measure. She rocked her new curtain bangs in a pin-straight style and finished everything off with a black clutch.

As one of the first to co-sign the Mob Wife trend earlier this year, it’s only fitting that Lopez centered her entire outfit around animal print. Even if just a few hours prior, she was channeling the opposite side of the sartorial spectrum.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

During a photo call for Lopez’s new film Unstoppable, she opted for a classy look from Dior’s fall 2024 collection. The actress’s tailored coat and black sun hat keyed in on the demure aspect of her style, especially when worn with something like the chic Lady Diana bag she carried in her hand. Of course, it wouldn’t be a true La Lopez moment without some sort of curveball. Instead of simple heels, she went with a pair of whacky gladiator sandals that featured BDSM-style laces at the back.

Clearly, Lopez has a particular affinity for this shoe—she wore them just a few days prior to this red carpet appearance while traveling on her private jet.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Compared to other high-profile celebrities who have certain wardrobe go-to’s, there’s a level of unpredictability when it concerns Lopez’s style. She’s just as willing to wear a croc Birkin bag and ballet flats as she is baggy jeans that are intentionally dirty. Or, in the case of her stay in London, switch from a Princess Di-inspired moment to full-on Mob Wife attire all in the span of a few hours.