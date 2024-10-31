You’ll never catch Jennifer Lopez looking depressed, but you may catch her jeans looking distressed. Intentionally so, of course.

Yesterday, the singer and actress was spotted wearing oversized jeans that looked as though they had just been slung through a pile of mud. Jennifer’s Acne Studios trousers reaffirmed her commitment to staying as far away from the skinny jean revival as humanly possible. They sat loosely on her hips and featured a slightly flared silhouette that brushed right up against her platform R13 boots.

What looked to be dried-up mud and grass stains was actually an intentional design detail the Stockholm-based brand describes as “fading and smudging.” Yes, people really buy jeans that are already begging to be thrown in the wash.

Jennifer’s soiled pants—which she’s worn on several occasions this year, usually with the same boots and sweater combination—feel like a natural evolution of the overly distressed and ripped styles that dominated the early to mid-2010s. But judging by the star’s wardrobe from over the weekend, she isn’t ready to do away with that trend just yet. On Sunday, she wore skin-tight jeans that were shredded so much that they almost caught on the heels of her stilettos.

Intentionally dirty denim is on the rise among the fashion set both on and off the runway. Brands like Balenciaga and Vetements have embraced the look over the past few seasons with styles that are both very dirty and extremely ripped. Kylie Jenner has even taken a liking to the same Acne Studios as Lopez.

Those unwilling to drop upwards of $700 for Jennifer’s exact pair can easily replicate the look at home. Just throw around your favorite pair of jeans on the filthiest street you can find and call it a day.

