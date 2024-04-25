If there’s something that Jennifer Lopez loves as much as her orange drink (if you know, you know) it might be a pair of baggy, baggy jeans. Today, the This Is Me Now... singer showed off her take on transition dressing with muted knits, comfy footwear to match, and her latest denim treasure: a pair of very JNCO-esque jeans.

After headlining a his-and-hers denim moment with Ben Affleck just a few weeks ago, JLo flew solo on Thursday. She started off her look with a cashmere turtleneck, complete with slightly oversize sleeves, that she tucked into her Gucci pants. Her jeans featured a thick waistband and three silver buttons down the front. But, most of the piece’s impact came from its retro shape. Pleats near the waist allowed for layers upon layers of denim to pool against Lopez’s simple tennis sneakers. To round out her look, the singer and actress went with a casual bun hairstyle, 2000s-inspired shades, and a red manicure.

While some, like Kate Moss, may be on board for a skinny jean revival, Lopez’s off-duty looks have been all about extra-large denim. In fact, she’s made this specific Gucci pair a cornerstone of several recent outfits.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Just last week, the Bronx native was once again spotted on the block in her go-to Gucci jeans. This time, she paired them with an ab-baring crop top (also of the turtleneck variety), rounded sunglasses, and an olive green Lady Dior bag. Footwear was again towering in the form of platform Ugg boots.

Lopez’s personal style is hard to pin down. She often fluctuates from ladylike concoctions and edgier wears, especially on the red carpet, to more casual pieces on the daily. But, with these two looks, it’s clear she’s found her spring uniform. At least for now.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Oh, she also put her Gucci pants through the JLO Birkin test. Lopez wore the jeans with another body-con turtleneck and perhaps the pièce de résistance of her Hermès collection: a Himalayan Birkin bag valued at a casual $500,000.