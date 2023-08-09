Jennifer Lopez’s Birkin bags are decidedly not in storage. Indeed, her personal closet seems to have such a large inventory of the legendary Hermès handbag that J. Lo thinks little of using one of her spares as a gym bag. Proving their versatile appeal, she’s been spotted with the bags on vacation, coming out of pilates sessions and on her way to red carpets. She has more the enough to fill every need: from basic black models to more rare editions in exotic skins. (If she feels the need to really shake things up, however, she might supplement a Birkin with a Kelly instead.) While there’s no way to know for sure, even a conservative estimate would place the value of Lopez’s entire collection around at least $500,000 on the secondary market. Here, an extensive pictorial history of La Lopez’s love for le Birkin.

Photo by Venturelli/WireImage A Birkin first appeared on Lopez’s arm for a major public appearance back in Italy in 2008 (when Motorola Razr cell phones were still in vogue, apparently). Lopez touted the cognac crocodile Birkin to accompany her then-husband Marc Anthony as he received the Honorary Award from the Milan Town Council. Milan being the headquarters of Italy’s fashion industry, it may have been more diplomatic to carry, say, a Valentino or a Prada, but Lopez was clearly struck by the Hermès bug.

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage While her first Birkin was spotted with Lopez here and there for the next few years, she had added to her collection by 2012 with a classic white version—seen here while J.Lo attended an event at Wet Republic in Las Vegas.

Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic Boyfriends may come and go, but Birkins are forever. Lopez, accompanied by Casper Smart (remember him?), debuted a red croc Birkin in 2012 as well.

Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images If you’re going to have a collection of anything in your wardrobe, it only makes sense to include a version in black. It goes with everything, after all. Lopez is seen with one here on her way to a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images Why settle for only one black bag, though? By 2019, she also had a smaller version in crocodile leather.

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images Yes, that’s Lopez under that rather large hat in Milan for fashion week back in 2019. Yes, that’s a new grey Birkin in her hands.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images The Himalayan crocodile Birkin is considered one of the rarest and most coveted among Hermès aficionados. Lore has it that it’s only offered to the brand’s most exclusive clientele, and even in Lopez’s smaller 25 size, they can still easily fetch well over $100,000 on the resale market.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images Around 2020 when she was dating Alex Rodriguez, Lopez also came into possession of a green Birkin. It perfectly matched her University of Miami sweat suit, a school that A-Rod did not attend, but does sit on the board of trustees.

Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images) Fast-forward a few years, when Lopez was on her honeymoon in Paris after quietly marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas. All that change apparently also called for a new Birkin, this time in a shade of mint green.

Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images In 2023, Lopez was still actively adding to the collection with a brown version crafted out of rawhide leather.

Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Image You can’t say Lopez doesn’t get her money’s worth. She’s been spotted out with each bag numerous times over the years—and 15 years later, she can still be seen with what we assume to be her original brown crocodile version.

Photo by BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images While Lopez clearly prefers the Birkin, she won’t say no to a Hermès Kelly either. She’s been spotted with this version in bright yellow numerous times over the years.