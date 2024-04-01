Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Do Opposite Denim Styles for Lunch Date in New York

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are usually on the same page when it comes to their couples style. But, judging by their recent lunch date looks, denim is a point of contention within their respective wardrobes. Over the weekend, Bennifer grabbed a bite at the New York City hotspot Sadelle’s while wearing his-and-her takes on classic blue jeans.

Lopez, a perennial advocate of baggy, baggy pants, came armed with a wide-legged pair during her outing with Affleck on Saturday. Her jeans featured a high-waisted silhouette that was accented by a retro light wash and a frayed hemline. From there, the singer styled her pants with the quintessential transition pieces: a knit turtleneck sweater that she layered with a matching blazer. Of course, she added her signature JLo touch elsewhere. She carried one of her many, many Hermès Birkin bags, this one in black croc, and accessorized her outfit with statement Chloé sunglasses and sky-high platform heels.

Affleck, for his part, might have caught wind of the skinny jeans resurgence that’s been taking place over the past few months. The actor wore a slate gray pair which, when compared to his wife’s look, were not only low-rise, but also designed in a tighter silhouette. The OG of skinny jeans, Kate Moss, must be somewhere nodding along in approval.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

It turned out to be a busy day around the block for the couple who, prior to their lunch date, toured various properties (Brownstones, of course) throughout the city. JLo appeared to have a very subtle outfit change at some point during the day, switching out her lunchtime blazer for a black maxi coat that she paired with another knit top. Affleck kept on his look (skinny jeans included) which also featured a Nirvana T-shirt, flannel button-down, and a Carhartt jacket.

Lopez is currently filming a new project—a feature adaptation of the Broadway musical Kiss of the Spider Woman—hence her property search. Reportedly, the Bronx native is “loving being back in New York.”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The Jenny from the Block singer is no stranger to, well, the block. But recent comments, from her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, pertaining to said block have gone viral across social media platforms. “I like taking my hair out like this,” she said in the film while tousling her hair. “It reminds me, like, when I was 16 in the Bronx, running up and down the block. Crazy little girl who used to fucking be wild and no limits, all dreams.”

Another clip from a Vogue interview has picked up steam, too. When asked about her go-to bodega order, the singer replies “A ham and cheese on a roll. With an orange drink, if you know, you know. And a small bag of chips.” No doubt, wherever JLo and Affleck settle down in the Big Apple, there will be a bodega nearby.