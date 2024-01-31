Jennifer Lopez isn’t afraid to mix up her look. After shutting down couture week, and unveiling a new chopped hair style in the process, the singer and actress has continued her unexpected style streak with an outfit that combines a very coquette beauty trend with a risqué take on lingerie dressing.

J.Lo shared several photos of her latest look—a sheer Intimissimi cashmere turtleneck that she layered with a pair of contrasting pieces down below. The star’s pleated, wide-legged pants added an elegant touch to the look, but things really took off with her boned corset.

Unlike a traditional corset, this one stopped just below Lopez’s chest, finishing with a scalloped hemline. The piece was equal parts form and function, both cinching J.Lo’s figure and allowing the see-through quality of the top to really take center stage. Now, this wasn’t as shocking as some of the completely sheer pieces we’ve seen from other fashion girls recently. But, still, it seemed to be well within J.Lo’s current understated leanings. While she isn’t afraid to get a little “loud” from time to time, she’s been willing to keep things a bit quiet lately with luxe pieces like her high-waisted pants and matching corset.

The star also shared a close-up of her glam and how she’s going about her new ‘do—a wispy, side part style that she topped off with a black velvet barrette from Jennifer Behr. Lopez rounded out her look with smokey, natural makeup and gold jewelry.

Lopez has always been one to set, rather than follow, trends. But her recent embrace of hair bows (and, to a lesser extent, sheer fabric) is rather noteworthy. The coquette beauty trend has been everywhere recently, and Lopez tried out the look for herself at the Elie Saab show—pairing a green ribbon with a floor-sweeping floral cape. Just a day later at Valentino, she completed her retro ponytail with a black bow headband.

Whether Lopez continues her embrace of hair bows remains to be seen—but her liking to the trend does make sense given that it fits well within her usual brand of romantic glamour. Although she started off her new bob with an edgy style at Schiaparelli, she has since veered from that wet look to something more coquette. This is J.Lo...now.