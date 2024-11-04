After dressing in almost exclusively baggy denim trousers recently, Jennifer Lopez just threw a major wrench into her fall style over the weekend. The singer and actress made the case for substituting statement pants for statement footwear as she hit the town in two ultra-leggy looks.

When you fly private, you don’t have to take your shoes off at TSA. Lopez took advantage of that fact while hopping onto her private jet in a black and white Dior skirt set. She styled the preppy pieces with a pair of unexpected patent leather kitten heels. Her shoes not only inched up her legs but also featured BDSM-style closures at the back. She finished off her look with an all-black version of Princess Diana’s beloved Lady Dior bag.

Lopez’s schoolgirl set and edgy footwear might seem like an extreme combination—especially for a travel day where comfort usually reigns supreme. But if there’s one thing about Lopez, she’s always willing to make her style rather “loud.” Even if that involves swapping her beloved baggy jeans for some serious gladiator shoes.

Once de-planned, Lopez continued to lean into transitional fall silhouettes. She was spotted out in New York City yesterday wearing a knit Gucci sweater and matching hot pants. Like her Dior look, Lopez amped up her set with knee-length statement shoes. She wore pointed-toe heeled boots in a shade of brown that could best be described as “pumpkin spice.”

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Those who closely follow Lopez’s style will note that these two outfits mark a major switch up from her usual uniform. The singer and actress tends to prefer tight body-con tops, chunky platform heels and workman-style boots, and pants so big that they’re often pooling on the ground below her. The look is all season, too, with Lopez wearing it in the peak of summer and during the cusp of fall.

As to why she’s just now changing from big pants into tennsy skirts and shorts as temperatures really begin to drop? That’s a question only Lopez can answer.