On Saturday, June 29, Jennifer Lopez was looking chic in Los Angeles as she joined one of her twins, Emme, for a little business casual lunch. The star was wearing Christian Dior including a white button-down shirt featuring the “CD” logo with the cuffs folded up above her elbow. She had a few buttons undone for a more summery look and paired the top with belted pinstripe slacks. The pants were tailored to created more of an hourglass figure and ended above her ankle to show off a pair of black satin ballet flats with laces up her leg.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The star was wearing black sunglasses and had her hair up in a bun with soft bangs around her face. She was also carrying a black crocodile Birkin and wore a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She was wearing her wedding ring on one hand, though rumors of an imminent divorce have been circulating. A source told People a day earlier that her husband Ben Affleck had removed his belongings from their shared family home.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” a second source added. “He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

In May, Lopez was seen house hunting without Affleck. But in late June they were spotted on other outings together, throwing a wrench in the rumors.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

An insider told In Touch in May, “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted. They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work…. They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”