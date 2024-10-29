While most guests at last night’s CFDA Awards looked to the recent spring 2025 runways for their red carpet looks, Tyla landed upon something entirely different: Tom Ford-era Gucci. The singer dipped into Ford’s ’90s archive for the Oscars of American Fashion, turning a sheer club dress into an impactful step-and-repeat moment.

Tyla picked out a lace number from Ford’s spring 1996 collection for Gucci—yes, meaning her look’s about eight years older than she is. Her dress’s micro-mini silhouette and sheer fabric weren’t the only focal points. It featured a plunging cut-out that dropped to the singer’s waist and a small clasp detail that imitated a bra closure. Tyla’s neon underwear, which poked out from underneath her dress, not only referenced Ford’s beloved Gucci archive, but also the current Brat green trend. The singer finished off her outfit with lace-up sandal heels by Paris Texas and bright blue eye makeup.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Tyla could have just as easily slipped into something current from one of the several buzzy designers nominated at last night’s CFDA Awards. And most guests did just that—from Troye Sivan in Emerging Designer nominee Tanner Fletcher to Blake Lively wearing Michael Kors Collection.

But given Ford’s status as one of the most successful American designers of all time, it’s fitting that Tyla chose something from his archives—even if Ford has since decided to retire from the fashion industry. The dress’s skimpy cut fit right into Tyla’s usual red carpet style and continued her penchant for unearthing archival gems on the red carpet.

Ken Towner/ANL/Shutterstock

The 2024 CFDA Awards, held for the second year in a row at the American Museum of National History, assembled some of the industry’s biggest stars and most exciting talents. Relative newcomer Zankov took home Emerging Designer of the Year, Willy Chavarria was crowned as Menswear Designer of the Year for the second time, and Rachel Scott’s independent brand Diotima beat out the likes of Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler, Thom Browne, and Tory Burch to win the Womenswear Designer of the Year category. Luar’s Raul Lopez was named as the Accessories Designer of the Year.

It was certainly an exciting night for American fashion with many new names winning big. But, with her lace mini and Brat green underwear, Tyla proved that sometimes the best way to keep things fresh is to look to the past.