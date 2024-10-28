Fashion’s biggest stars and brightest talents gathered at the American Museum of Natural History tonight in celebration of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) annual awards. Cynthia Erivo hit pause on her Wicked press tour to host the star-studded ceremony—sometimes referred to as the Oscars of fashion—which is staged in collaboration with presenting partner Amazon Fashion.

Erykah Badu led the night’s honorees as the recipient of the coveted Fashion Icon award. Other guests of honor included photographer Annie Leibovitz (Media Award), Michael Kors (Positive Change Award), Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry (International Designer of the Year Award), Hamish Bowles (Founder’s Award), Stephen Burrows (Lifetime Achievement Award) and Coachtopia (Innovation Award) accepted by Stuart Vevers. The late Isabel Toledo who passed away in 2019, was honored with the Directors Tribute Award, which her husband Ruben Toledo is set to accept on her behalf.

The real competition is among top American brands—both established and rising—that are up for the night’s top accolades. Ana Khouri, Vevers (Coach), Catherine Holstein (Khaite), Raul Lopez (Luar) and Tory Burch will compete for Accessories Designer of the Year. Up for the Emerging Designer of the Year prize are newcomers Presley Oldham, Connor McKnight, Tanner Fletcher, Wiederhoeft, and Zankov. Amiri, Bode, Thom Browne, Todd Snyder, and Willy Chavarria are nominated for Menswear Designer of the Year, while Rachel Scott (Diotima), Marc Jacobs, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough (Proenza Schouler), Browne, and Burch will vie for the Womenswear Designer of the Year.

But before any awards were doled out, actors, top models, and muses hit the red carpet to flex their best interpretations of the “American Black Tie” dress code. Of course, the evening’s nominees were well represented on the carpet, with guests choosing to wear some of the standout looks from the recent spring 2025 runways. Here, see every look from the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet.

Cynthia Erivo Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Zac Posen.

Jordan Roth Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Angel Reese Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Hamish Bowles Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Jenna Lyons Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Zac Posen Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images