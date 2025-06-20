No one is wearing archival fashion like Keke Palmer right now. The star, out promoting her new album, Just Keke, over the past week in New York, has turned her latest press tour into a curated retrospective of museum-quality runway pieces.

Palmer’s latest vintage confection came during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The star donned a fiery dress from Atelier Versace’s spring 2002 couture show. It featured a fitted bodice, embellished with dazzling embroidery, no less, and a tiered ruffle flame-like skirt that ends at the knee. Palmer and her stylist, Molly Dickson, sourced the piece from the celebrity-favorite vintage dealer, Opulent Addict.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Palmer traded her Y2K couture for ’90s supermodel chic. She slipped into a Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel look featuring a cropped, lambskin coat from the maison’s spring 1995 collection—yes, the very runway show that included almost every super of the era, from Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington to Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford.

For the ultimate Chanel finish, Palmer topped off the look with a chain belt, the label’s famous croc Boy Bag, and sleek stilettos. The picks from Lagerfeld’s Chanel didn’t end there, though—Palmer again turned to the late designer’s golden era at the brand during her press tour, wearing a denim mini dress underneath a cheetah print bolero coat. (And though technically not part of her promotional work, the star wore a sheer mini dress from Chanel’s fall 1993 couture collection to the BET Awards last weekend.)

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Vintage dressing has been trending on the red carpet of late, but Palmer is one of the few celebrities with enough pulling power, and sheer confidence, to wear the pieces out in the wild. (Miley Cyrus has been on a similar streak of archival greatness while promoting her album, Something Beautiful.) With her recent preference for archival fashion grails over full looks pulled from the current season Palmer has delivered a masterclass in how to wear vintage without looking stuck in the past.