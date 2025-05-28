Much of Miley Cyrus’s enviable vintage collection comes from the '80s or '90s, but last night she debuted a new addition straight from the Y2K era. Of course, it comes with quite the pop star lineage. For an intimate listening party at Los Angeles’s Chateau Marmont for her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful, she wore in a fringe dress that Christina Aguilera made famous at the 2004 MTV VMAs.

Right in between her Stripped and Back to Basics era, Aguilera was channeling something of a Y2K version of the flapper aesthetic for the 2004 edition of the Video Music Awards held in Miami. She wore it with her blonde hair done up in pin-up curls and a bright red lip. Silver heels and a structured handbag tied in the dress’s metallic elements. The flapper vibe carried over into her performance and after-party looks from the night (in retrospect, she was probably teasing the retro-tinged aesthetics of her 2006 Back to Basics album), but a blinged-out Cavalli mini was definitely Y2k. Would it surprise you that Britney Spears and Beyoncé both wore similar shimmering dresses from that Cavalli era?

Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Before Aguilera wore Cyrus’s vintage dress in the early aughts, it debuted on the Milan runways during Roberto Cavalli’s fall 2002 collection the year prior. The thigh-length piece is decorated with beaded, crystal fringe and features an open-back detail. Top model Carmen Kass first wore the piece on the runway—paired with some very 2000s printed leggings and sandals—but Cyrus opted for a more pared-back styling last night. She wore the vintage number with minimal jewelry, choosing to pair it with simple stilettos and her signature brunette curls.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Cyrus, working with the stylist Bradley Kenneth, has gone all-in on holy grail vintage while promoting her new project. In March, she announced the album in a string of archival Thierry Mugler looks, including a sheer, crystalized bodysuit and a striped fur coat. She’s taken a special liking to ’90s Mugler, but has also included pieces from Tom Ford’s Gucci and Bob Mackie. And that’s not even mentioning all the off-the-runway Alaïa, Coperni, and Tom Ford she’s been wearing, too.

Cyrus might just be the most famous fashion nerd out there.