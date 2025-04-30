Apparently, the only French Miley Cyrus speaks is “Alaïa.” Thankfully, the phrase came in handy over this past weekend. The singer wore a handful of runway outfits from the brand while promoting her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, in the French capital.

Despite the arrival of spring weather, Cyrus took a liking to Alaïa’s statement coats during her trip to Paris. She wore a structured denim jacket with exposed stitching that she turned into a maxi dress. As with her other looks, Cyrus kept accessories to a minimum—she went sans pants and opted for a black bodysuit, tights, and shield-style glasses (Alaïa, of course).

Though Cyrus did wear pieces from other top French labels while in Paris (including a Mugler corset and an off-the-runway look from Saint Laurent), the singer’s Alaïa garments stood out. In adddition to her denim maxi, Cyrus bundled up in a strong-shouldered wool coat. The black design was marked by a hood (an Alaïa signature Cyrus has co-signed in the past) and an avant-garde collar.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Jet black also seemed to be a theme throughout Cyrus’s Paris jaunt. Look no further than the Alaïa puffer coat that she wore with rectangular glasses and square-front boots. It was in this look that Cyrus enthusiastically said “Alaïa” after a photographer asked her if she could “speak some French words.”

Just days prior, Cyrus wore a head-to-toe Alaïa set while promoting her album in New York City. Though, really, there’s nothing like wearing a French brand in the heart of Paris.

Vendetta dailly / BACKGRID

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Cyrus and Alaïa go way back. The French brand has dressed the star on multiple occasions, both big and small, including most recently at the 2025 Grammys. Cyrus donned a plunging black dress with silver accents inspired by one of the label’s ’90s runway designs.

Whether she’s in the brand’s spring power coats, power shoes, or power dresses, Cyrus is fluent in all things Alaïa.