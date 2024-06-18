Cher Horowitz, in the cult-classic Clueless, begged a gun-wielding robber to spare her coat, pleading “You don’t understand! This is an Alaïa!” Well, judging by Miley Cyrus’s latest Instagram post, she understands very, very well. Last night, the signer went full ’80s Grace Jones as she shared black and white snaps of a fully-hooded Alaïa look.

“Maybe she’s born with it, Maybe it’s Alaia. In this case…it’s both,” Cyrus captioned her post which featured a trio of images flexing her all-black ‘fit. The singer slipped into a sleeveless hooded bodysuit from Pieter Mulier’s spring 2024 Alaïa collection that she styled with a matching pillbox hat. Cyrus continued the razor-sharp feel opting for a bodycon latex skirt that stopped just below the knee. The hitmaker then layered a pair of black stirrups, now a signature of Mulier’s Alaïa, beneath her skirt. She rounded everything out with square frame glasses, a glossy lip, and avant-garde peep-toe heels.

Azzedine Alaïa’s hooded gowns became a cornerstone of ’80s celebrity fashion, largely in part due to Grace Jones and her signature jersey dresses. The look has been reinterpreted time and time again with everyone from Beyoncé to Bella Hadid trying their hand at the high-fashion hood. Cyrus, who has long been open about her fascination with archival fashion, pulled off the reference with aplomb.

@mileycyrus

A moment for the heels, which were designed with a sort of winding kitten heel.

@mileycyrus

During Cyrus’s W Magazine Pop Issue cover interview, the singer opened up about her training regime which, fittingly, is about as high fashion as things gets.

“My lifestyle is extremely clean,” she explained. “Sobriety is a big part of it. My mantra is, like any athlete, ‘Practice how you perform.’ So that’s why I practice in my heels. The gym looks really tough, but then I’ve got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn ­Monroe. I train in heels, mostly. I’m interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly.”

Oh, to potentially witness Cyrus working her treadmill in these Alaïa kitten heels.