Bella Hadid Channels Grace Jones in Two Stunning Hood Dresses

While Bella Hadid spent time in Qatar for a few different events this past week she apparently had Grace Jones on her mind. The supermodel wore two different hooded dresses that recalled the iconic singer’s signature look. First, on October 26, she joined her father Mohamed Hadid at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony at The National Museum of Qatar. The 26-year-old was clad in a vintage black Alaïa dress from 1986. Azzedine Alaïa was the designer behind several of Jones’s own iconic dresses in the ‘80s.

The black fabric clung to her figure, with a slight opening in the bottom of the skirt revealing her black heels. The attached head dress came up over most of her hair, draping around her shoulders and long sleeves, but her glossy bangs were visible underneath. She accessorized with chandelier earrings and one large ring, and wore winged eyeliner and bronzer.

Bella posted about the prize on Instagram, which was begun to provide financial support, guidance and mentorship to emerging designers in the regions of the Middle East and North Africa.

“To see young designers from all over the Middle East and North Africa come together to showcase their talents is an emotional and beautiful vision,” she wrote. “It shows that even through struggle; passion:love and beauty will always shine through. There is so much talent from the people of MENA, the only problem is, not enough opportunity.”

On October 28, Bella attended the EMERGE GALA Dinner and Live Charity Auction, which was hosted by Naomi Campbell. Bella walked the runway in one outfit before changing into her dinner look.

Like the Alaïa, the Schiaparelli gown was hooded, though made of a hot red fabric with far more overlapping pieces around her looser and lower cut bodice. The thigh-high slit revealed dark pumps, and she accessorized with large gold earrings, wearing dramatic makeup with thick black eyeliner, and lightened brows.

She was joined by boyfriend Marc Kalman, who wore an all black look somewhere between a formal suit and a track suit.

Campbell was hosting the event in partnership with Sotheby's and the night recognized young designers in Africa and developing communities around the world.