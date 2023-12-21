It’s no secret that Beyoncé has shown a preference for silver looks this year. Her Renaissance tour wardrobe was practically a moving disco ball (see: metallic fringe bodysuits and cut-out chrome). More recently, she’s been glamming-up her Holiday style too. Now, it looks like Queen Bey has put away most of her sparkle in favor of another one of her style signatures: all-black everything, keeping the metallics all in the surprising details.

On Wednesday, the star took to Instagram to share an edgy monochrome look. She began things with bodycon leggings from Alaïa’s fall 2023 collection, complete with silver pin detailing along the waist and sides. She paired them with a form-fitting shirt from the label, but this wasn’t any old top. The piece was designed in a turtleneck style with a wraparound hood, but unlike another hooded style she’s worn in the past, this one had built-in hardware that showed off her layered, chrome earrings.

@beyonce

@beyonce

Beyoncé slipped into Paris Texas lace-up pumps and kept the all-black theme going elsewhere with a corset-style leather bomber from Alaïa, Poppy Lissiman cat-eye sunglasses, and a quilted top handle bag (which she latter substituted for an angular white version from Maison Margiela). She did incorporate some color into her look, though, with a coordinating red lip, nails, and pedicure.

All together, it channel classic Alaïa muse (and Beyoncé’s own “Move” collaborator) Grace Jones. The casual display of some Warhol prints in the background didn’t dissuade that notion.

While we sure do miss the constant stream of Bey’s Renaissance tour wardrobe, her off-duty looks have been just as statement-making (not to mention her Renaissance film premiere looks). Late last month, she debuted a similar ensemble to her latest Alaïa moment during a joint London outing with Jay-Z.

@beyonce

She again went with a monochrome feel, this time in all white, and the same hooded crop top. Her sweatpants and Max Mara added a cozier feel than the edgy leather she went with Wednesday, though. She then switched things up with a glitzy pinstripe suit and a sequined panstless moment earlier this month—but even in her bling-less shapewear, she knows the power of some monochrome. As she once crooned, “it’s not the diamonds, it’s not the pearls,” Beyoncé is truly that girl.

