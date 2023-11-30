Without Saying a Word, Beyoncé and Jay-Z Twirl on Their Haters

It looks like Beyoncé has decided to twirl on her haters. On Wednesday, the singer touched down in London with her husband Jay-Z for the premiere of her new project, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. And despite not saying a single word (or accompanying her Instagram post with a caption) Beyoncé looked entirely unbothered in an icy, all-white look.

The sighting comes after Beyoncé debuted a new platinum blond hairstyle over the weekend and amidst swells of trolls who accused the singer of lightening her skin. Her mother, Tina Knowles, addressed the ridiculous comments on Tuesday, calling them “racist” and “ignorant.” But in true Queen Bey fashion, her style sense was more than enough to clap back at the allegations.

In the series of photos, the Renaissance singer posed in a white monochrome look. Fringes of her newly unveiled dye job were poking from beneath a hooded Alaïa crop top while she stayed shielded underneath a pair of black sunglasses. From there, she slipped into high-waisted sweatpants and a boxy double-breasted blazer, both from Wardrobe NYC. To round out the “Cozy” ensemble, Beyoncé wrapped up in a plush Max Mara teddy coat and added some edge to things with pointed-toe heel boots. In the words of Ms. Tina, “WOW!”

Jay continued the casual feel of Beyoncé’s look with a black jumpsuit that he layered with a white t-shirt underneath. The rapper accessorized his look with a knit beanie, square-framed sunglasses, and chunky white sneakers.

The couple reportedly made their way to Oswalds’ where they joined Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill for dinner. The Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé London premiere (taking place on Thursday) is alleged to have a slew of celebrities in attendance, possibly including a certain Taylor Swift. Per TMZ, the Midnights singer was spotted jetting off to London from Kansas City and is expected to arrive just hours before the main event.

Back in October, Beyoncé showed up to Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film premiere in Los Angeles where the two musical greats signed a metaphorical stan wars peace treaty for the ages. In a following Instagram post, Swift expressed her gratitude towards the singer, saying, “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyoncé’s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms.”

