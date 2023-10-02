Beyoncé Announces Renaissance Concert Film

Since she first dropped Renaissance in the summer of 2022, Beyoncé’s fans have been asking one question: where are the visuals? Now, the singer has finally announced some sort of visual component to accompany her groundbreaking seventh studio album: Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which will capture the tour from the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden to its finale tonight in Kansas City, MO. Over 2.7 million fans from around the world have attended the tour, which has grossed over half a billion dollars.

Bey released a trailer for the film on October 2, and the clip indicates that the film will follow a similar format to her Grammy-winning Homecoming documentary, which gave fans both a front seat and a behind-the-scenes look at Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance. “Be careful what you ask for and I just might comply,” she captioned an Instagram post of the trailer, both quoting Renaissance track “All Up in Your Mind” and nodding to fans’ consistent pleas for album visuals (at one of her tour stops, she told the crowd, “You are the visual baby”).

The clip opens with a voiceover from Beyoncé narrating behind-the-scenes footage from her tour, including scenes of her with daughter Blue Ivy, who performed alongside her mother at several of the shows to much fanfare. “When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé says in the clip. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh. Create the new. That’s what the Renaissance is about.”

The European and North American legs of the Renaissance World Tour are over, but Beyoncé is about to embark on the Latin American portion of the record-breaking event. As of August, Billboard reported that Renaissance was headed to break $500 million, becoming Beyoncé’s highest grossing tour ever and replacing her own Formation World Tour as the all-time leader among R&B artists.

While Beyoncé’s Homecoming doc debuted on Netflix, Renaissance will first premiere in AMC theaters on December 1 in the US, Mexico and Canada before potentially hitting streamers—a similar move to the release schedule Taylor Swift used for her own Eras Tour concert film. Tickets start at $22 and are currently on sale. The film will play in theaters on the weekends (Thursday-Sunday) for at least four weeks.