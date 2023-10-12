While there’s been plenty of blockbuster premieres this year—from Barbie to Oppenheimer, and beyond—perhaps none rivaled Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film, which staged its grand debut on Wednesday. As fans and stars like Julia Garner and Adam Sandler flocked to the Grove in Los Angeles, there was one “Alien Superstar” that caused quite the buzz when she joined Swift on the step and repeat.

Fresh off her Renaissance world tour (and with her own concert film set to debut in December), Beyoncé showed her support in a black bodysuit and silver breastplate from LaQuan Smith. Swift, for her part, dazzled in a powder blue Oscar de la Renta gown. But, truly, it was the fact that two of the best selling female artists of all time—whose careers and recent tours are the subject of constant comparisons from the media and their fanbases—showed support for each other in a big way.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyoncé‘s influence,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clearly, Swift and Beyoncé have not been paying attention to Stan Twitter—a fact that is probably for the best. Sadly, musicians (especially female artists) have always been the subject of dueling fanbases on social media, but things have really heated up in recent months between certain very-online Swifties and members of the BeyHive.

Their overlapping global tours (and subsequent films) have been in what seems like a perpetual back-and-forth, causing fans to go after one another and each respective artist. Still, it’s evident that Swift and Beyoncé are much more focused on supporting one another and recognizing their respective achievements—which includes record-setting streaming numbers and billions of dollars in concert and film ticket sales (something which Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, congratulated both on). They even reportedly grabbed dinner before stepping out on the red carpet, so clearly the support runs deep.

As one user pointed out, “This is like the Treaty of Versailles for Stan Twitter.” Another mentioned that Beyoncé’s public appearances are few and far between, so her showing up certainly quelled any sort of unfounded rumors—“Beyoncé doesn't go to anybody's anything. They probably have a stronger relationship than we will ever really know.”