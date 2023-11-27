Showing up at an event held by one sanctified pop icon in a garment forever associated with another holy pop music mother could be a disaster, but Kelly Rowland managed to pull it off with ease on Saturday night. Rowland, naturally, was on hand for the premiere of her Destiny’s Child sister’s Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé—and while she managed to stick to the event’s chrome dress code, her look was also an homage to Madonna’s famous cone bra. If “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” could be a dress, this would be it. Ooh, la, la, la, la, indeed.

Rowland’s sequined cone bra dress comes from designer Julien Dossena’s recent guest couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier. Gaultier, of course, was the label behind Madonna’s original cone bra (in fact, the man himself recently joined Madonna on stage for a bit of lap dance during a European stop of her ongoing Celebration tour). Rowland’s version featured ruched silver fabric with a double bubble hem, effortlessly combining Gaultier’s archives with a dash of house codes from Rabanne, the Space Age fashion brand Dossenna helms as his day job. Rowland completed the look with a wavy Old Hollywood-style bob, and kept her accessories to the all-silver dress code as well.

While Rowland is often on hand to support anything Beyoncé does, the night had extra significance as it also served as something of a historic Destiny’s Child reunion.

Of course, Michelle Williams was there, too—looking fantastic in a sculptural Bishme Cromartie gown.

LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett—who, along with Bey and Rowland, were part of Destiny’s Child’s debut lineup—were in attendance as well.

The drama of Destiny’s Child’s member changes during its early days kept those Kurt Loder-hosted MTV News updates fed in the TRL era. But it seems any lingering issues have long been healed and left in the past. In fact, Beyoncé’s latest film is said to contain a little bit of a treat for classic DC enthusiasts. It premieres in AMC theaters this weekend.