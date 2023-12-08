When Beyoncé confessed herself to be “That girl,” she meant that literally. And although she preceded that statement with “It’s not the diamonds or the pearls,” on Thursday, she proved that even while wearing a heaps of rhinestones, she’s still that girl.

In photos posted to Instagram sans caption, the singer posed in an Ermanno Scervino pinstripe suit set that she topped off with a plush Max Mara coat. The double-breasted jacket and pants were lined with rhinestones, elevating things from boardroom chic to full on Renaissance. As statement-making as Beyoncé’s tailored pieces were, things really picked up with her range of blinding accessories.

She and stylist Shiona Turini accessorized the look with a woven “Sardine” bag from Bottega Veneta (of course, in silver) as well as embellished Dior sunglasses. Tucked into her plunging neckline were a pair of flashy jeweled necklaces to round out the look. It also seemed as though the singer chopped a few layers into her new platinum blonde hair style. Whether she was aiming for Renaissance redux or Holiday dressing, the look was a slight switch-up from her most recent ensembles.

Beyoncé is fresh off the release of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé which opened in theaters last Friday. For the movie’s London premiere, the icon sported a daring Thom Browne look and later slipped into a chandelier Balmain dress for an after party.

Taylor Swift, who was in attendance, expressed frustration of the ways in which she and Beyoncé have been compared in a new interview, saying, “Clearly, it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion.”

Earlier this week, Beyoncé took to Instagram to express her gratitude towards the overwhelming response her concert film received. “I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions,” she wrote. “The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!! I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theaters. The mute challenges still happening, even in the theater!! Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going.”